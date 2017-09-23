Cowboys down two cornerbacks vs. Cardinals

AP

The Cowboys will be shorthanded in the secondary against the Cardinals on Monday night.

The official injury report is out, and Dallas cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Nolan Carroll have both been ruled out. Awuzie suffered a hamstring injury and Carroll suffered a concussion last week against the Broncos. The good news is that Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick will return after missing last week with a hand injury.

Also ruled out is linebacker Anthony Hitchens. Defensive tackle Stephen Paea, receiver Terrance Williams and receiver Brice Butler are all listed as questionable.