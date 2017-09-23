Dolphins owner defends players who protest during national anthem

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 23, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT
Miami’s Stephen Ross is the second NFL owner to issue a statement against President Trump’s call to fire NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

“Our country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness,” Ross said. “We need to seek to understand each other and have civil discourse instead of condemnation and sound bites. I know our players who kneeled for the anthem and these are smart young men of character who want to make our world a better place for everyone. They wanted to start a conversation and are making a difference in our community, including working with law enforcement to bring people together. We all can benefit from learning, listening and respecting each other. Sports is a common denominator in our world. We all have the responsibility to use this platform to promote understanding, respect and equality.”

Ross is the founder of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, which seeks to use sports to “bring people together to promote understanding, respect and equality.”

13 responses to “Dolphins owner defends players who protest during national anthem

  2. Miami hasn’t sold out a game in 15 years. They haven’t been relevant since Marino retired. Keep showing us camera views of those lovely orange seats!

  5. If a conservative has a polarizing opinion- “we need to be unifying, not divisive!”

    If a liberal has a polarizing opinion- “He’s standing up for what he believes in”

    Got it…

  6. Me1633;

    They’ve sold out all of their games since the renovations, fans are truly excited w/ the direction of the franchise, and the seats aren’t orange anymore dummy.

  7. I love the media’s outrage over this issue. The same pundits that said it was fine for Google to fire James D’amore for an inner office memo that others made public not him. A memo that basically stated the FACT that there are generalized differences between men and women, oh my God no really men and women are different. But when it’s suggested that an employee be fired who is on the clock when he hurts the league’s rating by protesting oh that’s just outrageous, huh? Hey you should not be fired for your social political views unless you do it on the job and it can be shown that it hurts the company. Now that why Kaepernick doesn’t have a job right because owners believe it’s bad for business?? At least that what the media been pushing for months. I guess some political positions are acceptable and others are not sound fair? Hypocrisy plain and simple.

  8. I think what he is really saying is very accurate, the problem here is that kneeling during the anthem had ZERO to do with the issues at hand. Example is Kenny Stills was one to kneel last year but this year he is doing what’s right and putting his money and time into the issues versus disrespecting the anthem and what it stands for. I will say it again, all you millionaires start putting your money where your mouth is and do something instead of using your kneeling for unproductive attention.

  9. I want those who use the National Anthem while being paid to play football to be fired if they seek to protest in any way. These people are arrogant and foolish and have no right to protest while they are being paid. Should they desire to spread their Black Lies Matter bilge, then let them resign and do it on their own time.

    I am so sick of these foolish black players who practice one thing and do another – in the NFL and the NBA, blacks are far over represented and are taking slots that could go to asians and hispanics or white people. I don’t see blacks seeking to resolve this “inequality” which proves that they aren’t about “equality” at all – just what suits them.

    Fire them all!

  10. Looking at the strong endorsement on the character of
    his players involved, I don’t think Mr Ross is about to heed
    the advice of the Pres. and fire any of them – nor should he.

    It may turn out to be unpopular, but much respect for Mr Ross
    for issuing this statement – from a Steelers fan.

  13. I don’t understand why people care so much. If it’s “unproductive attention” then why so much outrage? Wouldn’t you be giving them exactly what they are looking for?

