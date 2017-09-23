Frank Gore says he has no regrets about signing with the Colts

Getty Images

After spending 12 seasons in San Francisco, Frank Gore signed with the Colts in 2015 thinking he could earn a Super Bowl ring. It hasn’t worked out that way.

The Colts missed the playoffs in each of Gore’s first two seasons in Indianapolis, and this year they look like perhaps the worst team in the NFL. Yet Gore says he has no regrets, other than maybe wishing Andrew Luck had stayed healthy.

“If I had to do it again, I still would make the same decision,” Gore told the Indianapolis Star. “Things just didn’t go our way the last two years, starting with our leader. He got hurt. I’ve played with, what, five quarterbacks?”

With 13,153 career yards, Gore is the NFL’s active rushing leader, and if he stays healthy he should be in the Top 5 all time by the end of the season. Unfortunately, he’ll also likely be out of the playoffs at the end of the season. Again.