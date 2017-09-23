Giants’ owners call Trump’s comments “inappropriate, offensive and divisive”

After President Trump called on NFL owners to fire players who kneel during the national anthem, the owners of the New York Giants said they will certainly not do that.

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch jointly released a statement saying they take issue with Trump’s statement.

“Comments like we heard last night from the president are inappropriate, offensive and divisive. We are proud of our players, the vast majority of whom use their NFL platform to make a positive difference in our society,” Mara and Tisch said.

Those words are surprisingly stark criticism of the president, which is unusual for NFL owners. But Trump’s statement was itself unusual, and many in the NFL are now speaking out and telling the president they won’t be silenced.

27 responses to “Giants’ owners call Trump’s comments “inappropriate, offensive and divisive”

  5. They have the right to protest because I agree with them. (I’m a white veteran) But there is a place and time to protest. It’s not the right time to do it during the national anthem. Please respect the flag and stand. And do not bring politics into the sport. You’re the ones that’s causing problem by taking a knee. If I was a owner I would not allow it.

  7. The mainstream media’s coverage of sports in this country is a complete joke now. It’s a cancer that ruins everything it touches.

  9. It’s no biggie. No need for all this passive aggressive analysis. The league will be fine. They don’t need trump loving Americans to spend money on the product.

  14. Ok so the owners dont agree with what Trump said about firing players who dont stand up for the national anthem . Meanwhile Colin Kaepernick was fired from the NFL because he he wouldnt stand for the anthem. Makes alot of sense

  15. sourcesclosetothesituation says:
    September 23, 2017 at 4:51 pm
    Sounds like a Goodell puppet.
    —————–

    You have that completely backwards.

  20. NFL players create great public division by deciding to protest the national anthem, citing their 1st amendment rights. Trump exercises his first amendment rights in return and says they should be fired. Trump labeled “divisive”. You can’t make this stuff up.

  21. I think every team, in every sport, in every level should now take a knee during the National Anthem and here is why.

    To have a sitting president call for the restriction of anyone from exercising their right to free speech is disgusting.

    Our country is more than an anthem, or a flag, it’s an idea. It was an idea that everyone had certain inalienable rights. One of them, the right to free speech.
    One of the rights that make this country what it is.

    I served in the military, I defended and honored our flag as have others in my family and friends families, I do find the kneeling distasteful, but I recognize the right to kneel in protest and express ones right to free speech is way more important than that anthem or flag.

    Too call for the firing of someone because they don’t stand during an anthem, basically, you’re calling for the infringement of their constitutional rights. That is the ultimate insult to the men and women of the armed forces that defend those rights, and the ones who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending those rights.

    So I think for one day everyone on every team should take a knee to show solidarity and support for all of those that serve and have served. I’d like to truly believe that those that have made the ultimate sacrifice, made it more for the rights and ideas that made our country as great as it is, and not just for an anthem or a flag.

  26. “Actions like we saw from some players are inappropriate, offensive and divisive. We are proud of our military, the vast majority of whom work every day to make a positive difference in our society,” I said.

    FIFY

