Giants’ owners call Trump’s comments “inappropriate, offensive and divisive”

Getty Images

After President Trump called on NFL owners to fire players who kneel during the national anthem, the owners of the New York Giants said they will certainly not do that.

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch jointly released a statement saying they take issue with Trump’s statement.

“Comments like we heard last night from the president are inappropriate, offensive and divisive. We are proud of our players, the vast majority of whom use their NFL platform to make a positive difference in our society,” Mara and Tisch said.

Those words are surprisingly stark criticism of the president, which is unusual for NFL owners. But Trump’s statement was itself unusual, and many in the NFL are now speaking out and telling the president they won’t be silenced.