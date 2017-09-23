James Harrison not complaining about lack of playing time

Getty Images

First, he lost his starting job. Then, he slid behind Anthony Chickillo as the primary backup to Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt. Neither development has caused Steelers veteran linebacker James Harrison to publicly complain.

“Just doing what I’m asked,” Harrison said Friday, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You’re not going to get any other answer than that. So if you have any other questions about playing time, you ask Coach T.”

Coach T and Harrison seem to have an understanding.

“We’ve talked,” Harrison said. “Whatever he told you [reporters], that’s what it is. And I’m just doing what I’m asked.”

Coach T a/k/a Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Chickillo has the hot hand. Harrison didn’t disagree on Friday.

“He’s doing everything he’s asked and more,” Harrison said of Chickillo.

Harrison will continue to do everything he’s asked, regardless of whether he’s not asked to actually enter the game.