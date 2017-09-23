Jason Garrett steers clear of President Trump’s remarks

Getty Images

Pretty much everyone has something to say about President Donald Trump’s decision to slam “son of a bitch” NFL players for anthem protests. At least one head coach has decided not to say anything.

Via David Helman of DallasCowboys.com, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett tiptoed around the controversy during a Saturday morning press conference.

Here’s the full exchange:

Q: Given Trump’s comments, do you feel the need to have a conversation with your team about the anthem?

A: I don’t.

Q: Why not?

A: We have an approach that we believe in, and I have no real comment beyond that.

Q: Do you expect your players to do anything, or have they had decisions about doing something regarding the anthem?

A: No.

Q: Do you not have an opinion, or do you not want to share your thoughts?

A: I just don’t think it’s in anyone’s best interest for me to comment on that.

He really doesn’t need to say anything; he already has. Last month, Garrett said, “The national anthem is sacred. Our flag is sacred. And our team has demonstrated that.”

His boss feels the same way. “I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” owner Jerry Jones said last month. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

It will be interesting to see whether the President’s tongue lashing directed to those players who have decided to use the platform of the anthem to bring attention to issues of racial equality and police brutality causes more players to join in. If any Cowboys players do it, there’s a chance that last year’s “this is my stage” fake news item that made its way to Facebook could come to fruition.