Jed York calls President’s remarks “callous” and “offensive”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 23, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT
The anthem protests began a year ago, with 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. On Saturday, the owner of the 49ers responded to the comments from the Commander-in-Chief regarding players who choose to do the same.

“The callous and offensive comments made by the President are contradictory to what this great country stands for,” 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement issued by the team. “Our players have exercised their rights as United States citizens in order to spark conversation and action to address social injustice. We will continue to support them in their peaceful pursuit of positive change in our country and around the world. The San Francisco 49ers will continue to work toward bringing communities, and those who serve them, closer together.”

York’s team already has played this week, so he won’t be asked about the situation by reporters on Sunday or Monday. The other owners undoubtedly will be, regardless of whether they issue statements before then or not.

36 responses to “Jed York calls President’s remarks “callous” and “offensive”

  2. On March 3, 1931, U.S. President Herbert Hoover signed an act that officially made “The Star Spangled Banner” the national anthem for the United States. Before this time, the United States had been without any national anthem.

    People defending the national anthem need to realize it’s propaganda from the past during wartime. It’s not even 100 years old!

  4. The founding fathers would roll in their graves if they knew people were asked to stand for a flag. The funniest part is the people that defend the anthem so much also would be all about ‘Merica!

    They don’t realize they are what’s called, useful idiots

  5. York is absolutely correct.

    It’s nice to see that not all NFL owners are like Jerry Jones and Bob Kraft. They only care about the black ATHLETE, not the black MAN.

    #TakeAKnee

  8. That is probably the 8th owner that called out Trump in his bigoted ways and nonsense.

    All of the angry racist should take this time to stop watching football. Nobody will miss any of you ignorant fools! Good riddance!

  15. Maybe Jed can help California secede so America doesn’t have to deal with those nutbags out west.

  17. For all the things wrong with my teams owner(Mike Brown of the Bengals), I dont have to worry about him releasing idiotic statements alienating half the fan base – he does that by the product he puts on the field – but I digress. Brown cares about what he should, the bottom line. Politics should not be in football. If players came out wearing maga hats I would not like that just like I dont like this.

  19. As a disabled veteran I support liberty… which means the choice to stand or kneel or burn the flag and berate this president or the last one.

    Mandatory patriotism has lead to horrible outcomes over the centuries.

  22. Football Fan Calls Kapernick and BLM “callous” and “offensive”.

    Thank God for the Great Justice System of the United States of America.

    Cuba’s, not so much.

  23. Liberal SJWs got James Damore fired from Google. Liberal SJWs got Brendan Eich forced out of the company he ran. These are your rules, pals. Sucks when someone applies them to YOU.

  27. Seriously, it all comes down to expressing your political views within the workplace. Fans do not sit at football parties and declare who they voted for during commercials. Now there will be even more division amongst viewership. Kinda like what would happen in the Home Depot and the Costco breakrooms if CEOs allowed political protests at work. If owners want this to continue, it will cost them dearly.

  30. Ive read alot about fans tuning out because of the kneelers.. it never bothered me enough to stop watching football. Perhaps because it was only a few players. When half the league kneels tomorrow. I may for the first time in my adult life, only watch my teams game.

  31. Trump the Great Divider! Using taxpayer money to make divisive political statements, while his cabinet members fly around in private chartered jets to get a cup of coffee in the next state on taxpayers money.

  32. Social injustice? LOL

    Like the big Michael Brown lie the leftist media pushed and these mindless fools bought hook, line & sinker?

    The NFL is slitting it’s own wrist, keep it up fellas.

  35. Social injustice??? Everything I have heard of this whole thing is about the “racial profiling” by the police. If you don’t put yourself into the position to be arrested then you won’t be arrested. If you are stopped by the police, comply and don’t run. Pretty simple stuff. All of this kneeling stuff is about wanting to protect law breakers. Play the game that you signed a contract to, and have your brothers and sisters teach their kids right and wrong and to respect the law.

  36. Let’s see how Jed likes it when a galvanized 2018 Congress votes to revoke the NFL’s antitrust exemption that it currently enjoys, an exemption entitling the owners to unparalleled profits courtesy of the USA – you know, the country that some players like to disrespect during the playing of the anthem. Would serve them all right.

