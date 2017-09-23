Jed York calls President’s remarks “callous” and “offensive”

Getty Images

The anthem protests began a year ago, with 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. On Saturday, the owner of the 49ers responded to the comments from the Commander-in-Chief regarding players who choose to do the same.

“The callous and offensive comments made by the President are contradictory to what this great country stands for,” 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement issued by the team. “Our players have exercised their rights as United States citizens in order to spark conversation and action to address social injustice. We will continue to support them in their peaceful pursuit of positive change in our country and around the world. The San Francisco 49ers will continue to work toward bringing communities, and those who serve them, closer together.”

York’s team already has played this week, so he won’t be asked about the situation by reporters on Sunday or Monday. The other owners undoubtedly will be, regardless of whether they issue statements before then or not.