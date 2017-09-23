Jim Caldwell signed multi-year contract extension with Lions

Getty Images

Jim Caldwell is no longer in the final year of his contract.

Caldwell and the Lions have signed a new deal that will keep Caldwell in Detroit for multiple years, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. According to the report, Caldwell actually signed the deal months ago, but neither he nor the Lions felt the need to announce it publicly. Caldwell was asked about his contract last week and refused to address it.

The Lions have made the playoffs in two of Caldwell’s first three seasons and are off to a 2-0 start this year, so it’s hard to argue that Caldwell doesn’t deserve it. That’s especially true considering how long the Lions had been at or near the bottom of the NFL before Caldwell arrived.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn inherited both Caldwell and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Now he has locked both of them up with new deals, indicating that Quinn thinks he already has the two most important pieces of the puzzle in place.