Jim Caldwell signed multi-year contract extension with Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 23, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jim Caldwell is no longer in the final year of his contract.

Caldwell and the Lions have signed a new deal that will keep Caldwell in Detroit for multiple years, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. According to the report, Caldwell actually signed the deal months ago, but neither he nor the Lions felt the need to announce it publicly. Caldwell was asked about his contract last week and refused to address it.

The Lions have made the playoffs in two of Caldwell’s first three seasons and are off to a 2-0 start this year, so it’s hard to argue that Caldwell doesn’t deserve it. That’s especially true considering how long the Lions had been at or near the bottom of the NFL before Caldwell arrived.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn inherited both Caldwell and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Now he has locked both of them up with new deals, indicating that Quinn thinks he already has the two most important pieces of the puzzle in place.

7 responses to “Jim Caldwell signed multi-year contract extension with Lions

  1. Martha Ford gonna run the franchise into the ground much like her husband did. Lions fans for some reason keep supporting hype and cannot see how they are financing bad decision after bad decision and no playoffs beyond a token wildcard round loss.

  4. If they signed him months ago why wouldn’t they announce it? I don’t believe it was signed months ago. A coach has more authority when everyone knows he is going to be there for years. There is zero incentive for the Lions to hide that they had extended him so I call BS on that.

  5. I don’t know if it will work or not, but I applaud the continuity.

    No team ever got better by changing head coaches and quarterbacks every other year.

  7. mmack66 it’s not gonna work and here is why.
    It’s what so many fans miss. Even the smart fans for some reason never notice that any time the Lions win, it’s because the other team loses. Or it’s a transitional phase where the team is in a decline and momentum carries the Lions to some victories.
    The Lions, struggle to beat the bad team, and the victory is plenty of a distraction. You see, rather than the Lions actually winning, it’s the other team losing.
    And then coaches and players responsible for the mess get rewarded with rich contracts that clog the salary cap and limit transactions.

    The only difference now is the Lions are charging fans more to see the mess live. And this is why I hold fans accountable. Any time a Lions fan buys a ticket and attends a game at Ford Field, he or she finances the same old Lions.

