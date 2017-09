Getty Images

Three days ago, the Saints added veteran defensive tackle Kendall Langford. On Saturday, the Saints cut him.

Langford’s contract has been terminated, along with veteran defensive end Darryl Tapp.

The roster spots were filled via the elevation of a pair of defensive backs from the team’s practice squad: Justin Hardee and Arthur Maulet.

Tapp had been cut by the Saints on September 3. He was re-signed on Wednesday.