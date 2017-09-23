NFLPA “will never back down” when protecting player constitutional rights

Posted by Mike Florio on September 23, 2017, 8:54 AM EDT
Just as the focus on the national anthem protests seemed to be subsiding, the President stirred it up again with his ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now’ remarks. The union representing the men the President would regard as sons of bitches has now responded.

“Whether or not Roger [Goodell] and the owners will speak for themselves about their views on player rights and their commitment to player safety remains to be seen,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said in a statement, referring both to the anthem remarks and the lamentations regarding the lack of old-school violence in the sport. “This union, however, will never back down when it comes to protecting the constitutional rights of our players as citizens as well as their safety as men who compete in a game that exposes them to great risks.”

The NFL and the owners previously have spoken, via the absence of any rule that compels players to stand for the anthem and the periodic comments reiterating that players do have the right to kneel or sit or otherwise protest during the playing of the anthem. (The ongoing unemployment of Colin Kaepernick arguably makes those comments a bit hollow.) But the Friday night remarks from the Commander-in-Chief seem to compel a response, and it’s likely that a statement from the league is coming soon.

  1. If any of these players had ever held jobs like us common folk, they would know that free speech doesn’t apply in the workplace. I fully support their right to say whatever they want, on their own time.

  2. With TV ratings continuing to fall, NFL Revenues will start to fall and in turn player salaries will be hurt directly by their own actions. Do what you gotta do but don’t complain when the money starts to dry up.

  4. I’m no attorney but if my boss told me to do something at work, as long as it wasn’t unlawful or blatantly unreasonable I’d have to do it. Why can’t the the NFL make it a rule that players must stand. They’re at work. Their boss says stand up they stand up. Let them protest on their own time.

  5. I am 100% with the fight against racism and 100% for respecting our national anthem.
    Why can’t we support both.
    How hard would it be for any sporting event to have another brief moment and let’s say ask the fans to stand and raise their right arm in support against racism.
    Separate the two and there will most likely be a lot more support.

  6. I’m sure a few people don’t watch the NFL due to kneeling, and a few don’t watch because the quality has gone down but I believe the vast majority of lower ratings are due to so many options for games to watch. In the past we were all forced to watch a handful of games while now we se whatever we want. That and fantasy football devotees prefer to watch the early games from bars where they can view multiple screens.

  8. Over the off-season Goodell’s NFL had time to decide whether to A. require standing for Anthem, B. play anthem for fans, before players enter the field, C. find a way to compromise with the kneelers, or D. force their broadcast partners to not televise the kneeling (like they do when fans run on the field)… any of which could have stemmed this tide.
    They chose E. do nothing… the resulting distractions and negativity are not surprising.

  9. Memo to NFLPA: you are employees. You do not have the right to say whatever you want without retribution. Try protesting the coach, the owner, the officials, or the commissioner and see what happens. If you want to make a public statement try demeaning the game you play not the country that gives you the freedom to play.

