Ravens’ rookie from London hopes a British invasion is coming to the NFL

AP

Ravens rookie Jermaine Eluemunor will play in London on Sunday, a homecoming for a young man who was born and raised in the London area and moved to the United States to explore the possibility of making it in American football. He hopes plenty more are following in his footsteps.

Eluemunor said he’s hoping there are young fans in London watching him on Sunday who will be playing in the NFL in a decade.

“My goal is to inspire others,” Eluemunor told the Florida Times-Union. “If I can get another three or four [U.K.] players to live out their NFL dream like I did, that would make me very happy. I want to see kids 10-15 years-old see that I achieved my goal and to pursue it as well.”

It was the NFL’s first regular-season game in London, in 2007, that got Eluemunor hooked.

“It was everything – the hitting, how shiny the helmets were, seeing people go crazy,” Eluemunor said. “Fans were wearing face paint and it made me wonder why they loved it so much it. The more I got into it, the more I realized how much I loved it.”

That’s why the NFL is playing games in London, hoping that eventually there will be millions of British fans who grow to understand why Americans love our version of football.