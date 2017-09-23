Richard Sherman: Donald Trump’s behavior is “unacceptable”

Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s words last night were inflammatory enough to get the NFL to rebuke him (even if they didn’t mention his name).

And a number of players are using even stronger terms to respond to Trump’s profane contention that players who protest during the national anthem should be fired.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman may have voiced the frustrations of players best on Twitter this morning.

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

Sherman’s never been shy of opinions, and as a member of the NFLPA’s executive committee, it’s fair to say that he speaks for many of his peers.

And if the anthem protests had largely died down, it’s likely that we’ll see a renewed interest in them tomorrow, with players who may not have previously been inclined to take a knee or raise a fist joining in.

But as it pertains to the President effectively telling the men who play in the NFL to do as they’re told by their owners, the response was not favorable. Other players were less polite than Sherman, using the same kind of profanity Trump did at his Alabama pep rally.

“It’s really sad man … our president is a a–hole,” Bills running back LeSean McCoy said this morning.