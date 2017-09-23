Richard Sherman: Donald Trump’s behavior is “unacceptable”

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 23, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT
Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s words last night were inflammatory enough to get the NFL to rebuke him (even if they didn’t mention his name).

And a number of players are using even stronger terms to respond to Trump’s profane contention that players who protest during the national anthem should be fired.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman may have voiced the frustrations of players best on Twitter this morning.

Sherman’s never been shy of opinions, and as a member of the NFLPA’s executive committee, it’s fair to say that he speaks for many of his peers.

And if the anthem protests had largely died down, it’s likely that we’ll see a renewed interest in them tomorrow, with players who may not have previously been inclined to take a knee or raise a fist joining in.

But as it pertains to the President effectively telling the men who play in the NFL to do as they’re told by their owners, the response was not favorable. Other players were less polite than Sherman, using the same kind of profanity Trump did at his Alabama pep rally.

It’s really sad man … our president is a a–hole,” Bills running back LeSean McCoy said this morning.

34 responses to “Richard Sherman: Donald Trump’s behavior is “unacceptable”

  1. It’s funny how the divisive rhetoric from obama was not only tolerated but accepted. Both presidents were/are divisive. Perhaps if people focused on right vs wrong instead of political correctness, we’d all be better off.

  4. You know Richard when the PA announcer says “please rise in honor of those who serve our nation and those who made the ultimate sacrifice” .. and then players sit.

    I find the behavior of the Players as unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If the NFL does not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!!

  5. NFL players divide public opinion with anthem protests. President says they should be fired. Commissioner calls the president’s comment “devisive.” This is the reality we live in today people.

  13. Nothing kills a good time quite like politics. It doesn’t even matter if you are right or wrong.

    Putting a giant steaming pile of poo on stage is a great way to get people to leave the theater.

  18. I’d really prefer our President conduct himself with the dignity the office should command, at the same time Sherman is no one to be telling anyone else what to be condemning or condoning. This “My side is right and if you don’t agree your intolerant azz should be burned at the stake” stuff is just sickening. The left and the right have stampeded so far to their respective extremes that they can no longer even see the majority of us here in the middle praying sanity will break out.

  19. I used to keep an eye on politics but it’s become intolerable. It’s like listening of fans of two sports rivals bickering. I don’t have the time for that and now it’s spilling in to my sports entertainment.

  20. Im starting to think some of these “football players” should maybe go play in a sport that has fans more on the side of their beliefs. Soccer has the hearts and minds of the safe space generation. They wouldn’t even have to change their job description, and they can be safe knowing all 1200 fans in attendance are totally behind their anthem protests!

    Or they could shut up and collect their giant paychecks. Either way.

  21. Like Florio said, the issue was DYING DOWN, until Trump opened his big mouth about it! The issue woukd DIE and the few players who don’t stand woukd be ignored as even Kaep has said he’ll now stand because he needs a job so we know how important the issue really is to the guy central to this kerfluffle. So, pleases, joust refuse to comment about this so both sides stop using it to distract from other issues they’d rather everybody else forget about (like Sherman vs Wilson and Trump vs Mueller).

  28. Kapernick will never playing in the nfl again. Deal with it.

    Whether it’s right or not most nfl fans are very patriotic people and going to choose the flag over snot nosed millionaire brats telling them how privileged they are.

    No one will ever respect your message when you carry, dress and act in the punk ass fashion he does.

  30. the nfl does not employ the players – the Owners do – THE PRESIDENT was talking to the owners – Jerruh did the right thing – it’s an easy fix – owners can stop the ratings slide by telling players to pick a different forum for their angst…

  31. The president is saying what everyone’s thinking. I like the fact that he has the cajones to say it.

    The same cannot be said of the previous president.

  32. Why are employees protesting on company time? That should be done off the clock. What would happen if any other emp were to protest, your political views, durring your work day? Do you think if it was causing disruption within your company or being divisive towards the customer base it would be allowed to continue? Just walk back to the locker if you don’t want to be part of the National Anthem.

  33. Richard Sherman is a punk and his behavior is unacceptable! I for one agree with Trump. If I owned an NFL team and my players knelt during the National Anthem I would fire them too! Why are these guys trashing our flag and the men and women who died to protect their freedom? Why don’t they just shut up and play football? Do your protesting on your own time not my time. I don’t pay big bucks to watch NFL to get your political views. If that is what Sunday is going to be about then I’m going to find something else to do. Let all the sympathizers pay for these guys million dollar salaries!!!

