Saturday one-liners

The Patriots defense has surrendered three plays of 50 or more yards, four plays of 40 or more, and a dozen of 20 or more.

Pilates made Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander a Pro Bowler.

Here’s an excellent look at the ongoing development of Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi.

Jets LB Darron Lee knows that he’s struggling when it comes to shedding blockers and getting to the ball.

The loss of rookie LB Bam Bradley for the season puts extra stress on the Ravens’ depth.

Can new Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor do for Andy Dalton what he did for Nick Foles (back when Foles was playing well)?

A defensive coordinator the league once regarded as a devil thinks Browns S Jabrill Peppers is an “angel.”

Steelers WR Antonio Brown hopes to involve the linemen in future touchdown celebrations.

Texans LB Whitney Mercilus knows they need to get Tom Brady “off the spot because if you let him just sit there and be comfortable all day, I mean, he’s going to pick you apart.”

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett is still trying to learn the team’s language on offense. (It’s still easier than deciphering most Jim Irsay tweets.)

The clock is ticking on Jaguars QB Blake Bortles.

The first career start for Titans RB Derrick Henry may be coming.

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian is starting to shed the stigma of being a seventh-round pick.

Chiefs LB Justin Houston fully practiced on Friday after missing Thursday with an illness.

Raiders WR Cordarrelle Patterson is doing a little bit of everything for his new team.

Chargers LB Jatavis Brown is proving all the doubters wrong.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has pleaded guilty to driving 100 mph.

Former Giants coach Jim Fassel has some free advice for current Giants coach Ben McAdoo.

Should the Eagles be using RB Darren Sproles more than they are?

The Washington defense knows it needs to “swarm to the ball” when Marshawn Lynch has it.

The Bears have gotten a little good news on the injury front; LB Nick Kwiatkoski won’t need surgery to repair his torn pec.

Lions CB Darius Slay is ready to cover one of the receivers he dubs as “them three monsters.”

The Packers may be hosting the hottest game ever played at Lambeau Field.

Vikings WR Jarius Wright has 27 snaps in two games — and that’s 27 more snaps than he got in the first two games a year ago.

The Falcons know they’ll be facing a pair of running backs who are a mirror image of their own.

Will the Panthers’ young defensive backs be better prepared to face Drew Brees?

Saints WR Willie Snead will rejoin the team before it leaves for London on Sunday night.

Buccaneers S Chris Conte knows that the position he plays makes fines inevitable.

It’s “huntin'” season for Cardinals LB Markus Golden, but he has yet to sack a quarterback this year.

The Rams are praising DT Aaron Donald after his performance against San Francisco.

The 49ers have only three sacks in three games.

Seahawks DT Sheldon Richardson quickly has become a “difference maker.”