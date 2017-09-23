Will other owners follow Giants’ lead?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 23, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
It was Giants co-owner John Mara who inadvertently legitimized the business-related reasons for shunning Colin Kaepernick earlier this year. Now, Mara and his partner, Steve Tisch, have no come out with a strong statement condemning President Trump’s verbal assault on players who choose not to stand for the national anthem.

Will other owners follow suit? With each passing hour, silence will become more conspicuous. Come Sunday and Monday, when 30 teams play and their owners attend games, questions inevitably will be posed by reporters. The better move may be to say something now, which then will allow the owners to simply refer to their statement.

It remains a proposition fraught with risk for every owner. The President has supporters, and many of them agree with what he said. Are owners willing to incur the wrath of fans who will threaten not to show up for games, and possibly act on it?

“All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue,” Mara said regarding the anthem protests in May. “If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I’ve run into.”

The emotional nature of the issue perhaps has never been more clear than it has become in the last 24 hours, and than it will be in the next 24.

43 responses to “Will other owners follow Giants’ lead?

  1. If they want to roll over for the liberal left they will. If they have brains they won’t. Trump is 100% right. Put your big boy pants on. Stop being such babies. Go Trump!

  7. Mr Trump needs to quit throwing “red meat” to his followers at these rallies- he needs to grow up and be the “leader of the FREE world” that his followers elected him to be!

  10. He is ridiculous. All of the sudden protest and Social Justice is something the league and the owners support..as long as Kap is not on their roster. Hypocrisy defined..and that goes for not just Mara but every coach and owner that needs a QB but is unwilling to bring in the Great Agitator Kap.

    Apparently quite a few owners and coaches feel exactly like Trump, but they get to deny it and say it is a talent issue.Really? Do not remember Blake Bortles being the QB in a Super Bowl.

  11. …it’s very emotional…to be paid millions of dollars and then have to decide if you want to disrespect the flag that represents the country that gave you the safety, freedom and opportunity to have all that money and fame for playing a game…

  12. The NFL is committing suicide if they allow their product to be hijacked by immature, poorly-informed SJWs.

  13. Where are these same people writing these letters when nazi and white supremacist are marching in charlotteville
    ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    You could combine all the white supremacist and nazi’s in America not not make a town in Alaska. They’re so far and few that’s neither party has been discussed since the 80’s.

  15. This country needs a reset, because we are going to hell in a hurry. Like an existential threat– an invasion from a powerful nation or a zombie apocalypse. We are too focused on the so-called enemies from within that we are creating– I guess that’s the downside of being so powerful for so long.

  17. niners816 is hurting.

    Drumph is a buffoon and everytime that orange faced dolt opens his mouth he only reinforces the fact.

    Drumph is an indelible stain imbedded in the fabric of America.

    God help us all.

    Carry on.

  21. Fire the protesters or stop playing the National Anthem.

    I am so sick of the perpetual victimhood that blacks seem to cling to. They act like white people aren’t killed by police. Perhaps the black players should become informed.

    Fire each one.

    And I no longer want to deal with any black inequality issues. They’ve burned the bridge as far as I’m concerned. The bed they sleep in is wet because of their actions, not mine or other white people.

  23. stoptrippn says:
    September 23, 2017 at 5:33 pm
    Where are these same people writing these letters when nazi and white supremacist are marching in charlotteville
    ___________________________________________________________________

    Love em or hate em they had the legal right to march. And speak. And unlike their attackers they had a permit.

    Rather than getting off topic perhaps you could help educate the players regarding the fact that their protests have nothing to do with the first amendment. The government isn’t restricting their right to protest. Their employer on the other hand, the team owners and the league, have every righ to restrict their protests should they so desire. And if they don’t the fans will react accordingly….Prediction: the players and the league will lose if they persist. NFL football is a luxury not a necessity.

  24. NYC is a liberal cesspool. Mara is almost obligated to say it. He’s acting like a weasel politician himself and telling the masses what they want to hear. Playing to his crowd. Whats funny is Bernie Bro’s aren’t the ones buying game tickets, the NFL ticket package or watching the games on the tube. The good majority of those are Trump voters and if they vote with their wallet the NFL is screwed. Watch what happens when the spoiled NFL millionaires now decide to kneel en masse because they are upset at Trump. It’s gonna be gold!

  25. In two months Trump is going to be proved right.

    The left has been shoving their politics where they aren’t wanted for years. Football is a place where athletes can make millions because of the fans. The fans don’t want politics in sports. Find another stage for your crap.

    If I want to listen to the leftists bitch and moan I will watch the news.

  27. Hopefully they do and this stuff gets even worse so I can sit back and laugh as they and the players continue to kill their cash cow both by making people annoyed at this SJW garbage as well as the quality of play that is getting worse seemingly every season.

    I gave up watching the NFL before the start of this season after being a diehard viewer for close to 30 years mainly because of the pathetic play but also because I am tired of this anthem/protesting junk. I have better things to do with my time every Sunday than to watch crappy football and spoiled millionaires kneeling during the anthem, trying to act like they themselves are held down because of the color of their skin. No doubt the irony is lost on them.

  29. You can spell NFL without A-m-e-r-i-c-a. With expansions in England, Mexico, and soon China those of us that are intelligent enough to separate sport from delusional flag waving will be just fine. Thank SCIENCE for the internet and….Go Hawks!

    ————–

    ….as you applaud a politician bringing politics into sports…haha!!! Thanks for the LAUGH

  32. have your alt-right masters now decided that the mindless are to call out sjw’s?
    is that the new word? it was quotas for a while, and benghazi ; when none of you could do the math for the quota and couldn’t find benghazi on a map. but you are perfectly willing to adopt whatever boogieman your masters at breitbart tells you to.

    that anyone can defend a president who can see the redeeming qualities of the neo nazi and white supremacist protesters, and yet calls the protesters of racial inequality sons of bitches defies imagination.

    – – –

    IDK about that. There sure seemed to be a lot in Charlottesville, on these message boards, and basically, everywhere on the Internet and social media.

    So, no, I wouldn’t describe neo-Nazis and white supremecists as “far and few”. Maybe you haven’t noticed it in your daily life, but many others have. That’s the whole point of these “protests”. People that don’t experience it deny that it actually happens. But it does.

  34. mullman76 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 5:52 pm
    niners816 is hurting.

    Drumph is a buffoon and everytime that orange faced dolt opens his mouth he only reinforces the fact.

    Drumph is an indelible stain imbedded in the fabric of America.

    God help us all.

    Carry on.
    ——-
    Orange face? So it’s all about skin color to the left? Got it.

  35. I like all these people whining and all up in arms about respecting the flag and the anthem, the funny thing is that 80% of them have not even served the country. I have many vet friends and they are fine with the protest, to them.. they served the country so that people can speak their mind freely in a none discriminatory way. And no, expressing racism should not be part of your freedom of speech, that’s just hateful expression. Most soldiers Fight for equality and freedom, not for oppression and hate

  39. It’s everyone’s right to do whatever they want during the national anthem…that’s what living in a free country is all about…I’m not surprised Trump and his followers don’t understand this….BTW, Kaepernick wasn’t the first guy to protest during the anthem…Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf used to turn his back on the flag during the anthem when he played in the NBA…where were you guys then?

  40. sllabskcustfpk says:
    September 23, 2017 at 6:10 pm
    me1633 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 5:46 pm
    Where are these same people writing these letters when nazi and white supremacist are marching in charlotteville
    ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    You could combine all the white supremacist and nazi’s in America not not make a town in Alaska. They’re so far and few that’s neither party has been discussed since the 80’s.
    – – –

    IDK about that. There sure seemed to be a lot in Charlottesville, on these message boards, and basically, everywhere on the Internet and social media.

    ————————

    Really? I’ve never seen a single white supremacist or Nazi on this message board. Could you provide an example?

    Or just maybe, to liberals anyone who doesn’t hold radical leftist beliefs or is proud to be an American is a “white supremacist”.

  42. I agree. I am not buying tickets or merchandise until players stop protesting dead soldiers. My cousin died fighting for their freedom. Stand your ass up at least to honor our soldiers.

