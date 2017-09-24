Aaron Rodgers hints that he’ll kneel

Instagram.com/aaronrodgers12

The anthem protests and other efforts to advance the causes of racial equality and equal justice have been missing the direct involvement of franchise quarterbacks. That could end today.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has posted on Instagram a photo himself and several teammates kneeling on a practice field, a possible hint that Rodgers will be kneeling with teammates on Sunday during the national anthem on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The message posted by Rodgers with the photo includes a variety of hashtags with these terms: unity, brotherhood, family, dedication, love.

Tom Brady, who added an emoji-based comment of support on the Rodgers photo, has posted a photo of his own, showing an embrace with teammate James White and this message: “Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work. #nflplayer”

Brady, a friend of the President who had a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker early in the 2016 campaign, has not specifically criticized Donald Trump’s recent words. It’s the closest Brady has come to saying anything remotely controversial on the subject, and it comes only a week after Brady said that Colin Kaepernick, who started the anthem protests more than a year ago, should be playing in the NFL.