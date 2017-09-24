Alex Smith: Trump “couldn’t condemn violent neo-Nazis”

AP

Many players have made their feelings known about President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, and Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith noted a lack of consistency in his recent attacks on players who won’t stand for the national anthem.

Smith referred to Trump’s days of equivocation after a woman was killed during white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Va.

“I find that very alarming,” Smith said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. ” This is the same guy who couldn’t condemn violent neo-Nazis but he’s condemning guys that are taking a knee during the national anthem.”

Trump called players who knelt during the anthem “sons of bitches” who should be fired.

Trump called some of the protesters in Charlottesville — “very fine people” — after the march which included torch-wielding white supremacists who chanted: “Jews will not replace us.”