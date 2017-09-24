Bears stun Steelers in overtime

Getty Images

The Steelers were 2-0, the Bears were 0-2 and everyone thought Pittsburgh would have an easy win today in Chicago. But sometimes football is funny.

In a game that featured the craziest play of the season, the Bears earned a 23-17 overtime victory over the Steelers.

Although Bears quarterback Mike Glennon struggled as usual, their two young running backs were outstanding: Jordan Howard had 23 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, while Tarik Cohen added 12 carries for 78 yards. Howard also had five catches for 26 yards, and Cohen had four catches for 24 yards.

This will probably turn out to be one of those games that, at the end of the season, we look back on and can’t believe it turned out that way: The Bears probably aren’t going anywhere, and the Steelers are probably playoff contenders. But on this day, the Bears and their two young running backs were the better team.