Ben McAdoo to continue calling offensive plays

Getty Images

After last Monday’s 24-10 loss to the Lions, Giants coach Ben McAdoo said he was considering making “drastic” changes to his struggling offense and left open the possibility that he’d hand over play calling duties to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that won’t happen against the Eagles on Sunday. McAdoo will continue to call the plays for a Giants offense that last scored 20 points in a game in Week 12 of last season.

McAdoo committed to keeping left tackle Ereck Flowers in the starting lineup, so any changes to the team’s offense this week are likely to fall short of things that would be described as drastic. Rapoport reports that the tweaks would be best “characterized as tinkering and fine-tuning” and that coaches have “turned up the temperature” on players after starting the year with two straight losses.

We’ll find out how that translates to the field on Sunday afternoon and another flop could make it difficult for McAdoo to avoid more substantial moves.