Bengals: Football and politics don’t mix easily

AP

The Bengals were among the few teams who did not issue a statement regarding player protests and/or President Donald Trump’s remarks about them before they kicked off on Sunday, but they issued one a short time later.

All Bengals players stood with arms linked during the playing of the national anthem at Lambeau Field and the team’s statement said they hoped to keep the focus on the game rather than on politics.

“Football and politics don’t mix easily. Fans come to NFL games to watch great competition on the playing field and that’s where our focus should be.”

Most Packers players also stood with arms linked, although tight end Martellus Bennett, cornerback Kevin King and tight end Lance Kendricks sat on a sideline bench while the anthem played.

On the field, the score is 7-7 after one quarter with Andy Dalton and Aaron Rodgers both throwing touchdown passes for their teams.