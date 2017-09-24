Bengals go up 21-7 on second pick-six of Aaron Rodgers’ career

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came into Sunday’s game against the Bengals having thrown one interception that was returned for a touchdown during his NFL career.

That number is up to two in the second quarter. Bengals cornerback William Jackson stepped in front of a pass to Jordy Nelson and went 75 yards for a touchdown to put the Bengals up 21-7 with 10:20 to play in the first half.

Rodgers last threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown against the Buccaneers in 2009. It looked like he threw one in Week One against the Seahawks, but it was called back due to an illegal block in the back during Nazair Jones‘ return by defensive end Cliff Avril.

The Bengals opened the scoring with an A.J. Green touchdown catch that marked their first time in the end zone all season. Andy Dalton found Gio Bernard for another score in the second quarter while the Packers scored on a one-yard pass to tight end Lance Kendricks.