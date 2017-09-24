Bengals roll over Packers on way to 21-7 halftime lead

AP

The Bengals offense scored its first two touchdowns of the season and the defense provided a third while stifling the Packers offense on the way to a 21-7 halftime lead.

William Jackson returned an interception for a 75-yard touchdown and the Bengals defense sacked Aaron Rodgers five times to send the Packers to the locker room on the receiving end of boos from the crowd at Lambeau Field. The Packers were able to put together a touchdown drive in the first quarter, but they ended the half with just 78 yards as Cincinnati dominated for most of the first 30 minutes.

Rookie Carl Lawson had two of the sacks and Kyle Murphy is having a hard time filling in for left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is out for the second straight week with a hamstring injury.

Andy Dalton threw touchdowns to A.J. Green and Gio Bernard to make Bill Lazor’s first half as the offensive coordinator a successful one. Dalton, who struggled in the first two weeks, was 12-of-14 for 116 yards overall and the team posted 82 yards on 18 rushing attempts to further their newfound offensive success.