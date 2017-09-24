Bill O’Brien on failure to call timeout in waning seconds: I screwed that up

AP

The Texans might have had enough time for a long game-tying field-goal try by Ka’imi Fairbairn on the final play if not for mismanaging the clock in the waning seconds.

After the Patriots took a 36-33 lead, the Texans took over at their own 25 with 23 seconds left. Deshaun Watson completed a 21-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, but no one called a timeout until only three seconds remained. It left the Texans with a Hail Mary as their only option.

“I screwed that up; that’s on me,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “When we lose, it’s look in the mirror time and we did not win the game. It’s my fault.”

The Texans would have had some 12 seconds left if they had called a timeout right away. Instead, Watson’s Hail Mary into the end zone was intercepted.

“We should have called a timeout,” O’Brien said. “Anything that happened negative in that game is on me. I’m the coach. I have to coach better. And that’s the way it will always be with me. We have to coach better. Never any finger-pointing in that locker room.”

The Texans had taken a 33-28 lead with 2:24 remaining on a Fairbairn field goal, which came on fourth-and-one from the New England 18. It left Tom Brady with too much time, needing only a field goal to win.

“I considered [going for] it, but I felt like at that time, make it a touchdown game was probably the best decision for the team,” O’Brien said. “It didn’t work out that way. You can’t kick field goals in the red area, and we had too many field goals down there. And you can’t leave time on the clock. Tough guy to defend. He’s done it a long time. Brady is the master of the two-minute drill, and he proved that again.”