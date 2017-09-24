Bill O’Brien upset with officials after no call for defensive holding on third down

AP

Bill O’Brien continued to yell at officials long after a third-down play in the fourth quarter, obviously upset at a non-call. Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers held Texans running back Tyler Ervin out of the backfield on third-and-three.

Deshaun Watson‘s pass to Stephen Anderson was incomplete.

Officials threw a flag but picked it up, apparently ruling the ball had left Watson’s hand.

The Texans settled for a 31-yard field goal and a 30-28 lead.

If the Texans lose, O’Brien’s comments afterward will bear watching as will the pool report.