Bills hanging with Broncos, tied at halftime

AP

It hasn’t been pretty, or conventional, but the Bills are standing toe-to-toe with the Broncos.

Stephen Hasuchka just tied the game at 13-13 at halftime with a 55-yard field goal, allowing them to stay even with the undefeated Broncos.

The Bills offense isn’t what you’d call smooth, and they got into the end zone with a tip-drill touchdown to Andre Holmes. They’ve run for just 34 yards in the first half, unable to get that part going, in their latest test against one of the league’s top defenses.

And though their defense has allowed 211 yards to the Broncos in the first half, they’ve forced them to settle for a couple of field goals as well, as Sean McDermott’s team is showing the ability to keep games close.