Bills improve to 2-1, by beating the Broncos 26-16

AP

There’s nothing flashy about the Bills offense.

And that’s just fine with them.

The Bills smothered the Broncos to improve to 2-1 with a 26-16 win at home.

The Bills picked off Trevor Siemian twice, sacked him three times and kept the clamps on the Broncos, despite being outgained 366-272. But though they gave up yards, they forced the Broncos into field goals when need be, which was the difference.

And while they were doing it, quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a quietly effective day. He was 20-of-26 for 213 yards and two touchdowns, after a disastrous day in a Week Two loss at Carolina.

But the Bills have the ability to keep games close and grind away at teams, and that’s enough for them to cover up the lack of style points.