Bob McNair: Comments from President were “divisive and counterproductive”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
More and more owners are responding to the comments from President Trump regarding anthem protests. And more and more of them are setting aside political leanings and responding to the remarks.

“The NFL specifically, and football in general, has always unified our communities and families,” Texans owner Bob McNair, a Republican, said in a statement released by the team. “The comments made by the President were divisive and counterproductive to what our country needs right now. I hope the reaction from our players results in positive action for our league, our communities and our country as a whole to make a positive difference in our society. Texans players are caring, intelligent men who do so much good, as was shown in the past month when our city was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. I have never been more proud of our players and our team than during this time. It was a display of what is truly possible when we all work together. We will continue to support our players to work together to promote the values of respect and unity.”

As the flood of statements continues, the shrinking group of owners who have yet to speak is becoming more and more conspicuous.

18 responses to “Bob McNair: Comments from President were “divisive and counterproductive”

  1. It’s funny how all of his nfl supporters a.k.a. money men are trying to distance themselves now… But you all were fine with bigotry and hatred less than a year ago.

  2. Going off all the drama for the last year, obviously protesting our National Anthem which celebrates our military has been divisive. We didn’t start it. If you expected us to shut up and take it you were sadly mistaken. We now have a voice siting in the highest office in the land and there’s nothing you can do about it.

  3. Players kneeling for the anthem in London. Didn’t the Dixie chicks use another method and call out the president in London and get boycotted when coming back to the states. Times have changed

  4. Meaning; More, and more, owners are scared their overpriced entertainers will lay down, and tank the season, so they are trying to kiss butt.

  5. If you truly believe they are protesting for social justice, then bend the knee too Bob. But you won’t. Why is that, Bob? Please explain.

  6. No …… the actions of the PLAYERS who kneel. sit, or otherwise disrespect the flag, are “devisive and counter-productive”

    Trump only said what a MAJORITY of fans were already thinking!

    Now the owners are showing the fans that they don’t care how we feel!

    Bad, bad move for the owners who are supporting these disruptive, disrespectful players. Trump handed you an opportunity to get this right, and instead, you come down on the side of the players, and against the fans and the POTUS.

    Lots of fans getting turned off by all this, at a time when ratings are already slipping!

  9. Let me get this straight: the players who are sitting, kneeling, and giving the Black Power salute during the national anthem and during play, depicting police officers as pigs, calling police officers slave catchers, depicting a police officer with his throat slit, praising Communist dictators, and refusing to stand because they “don’t respect this country” are not being divisive, but the President who calls out such behavior is being divisive. Only in a liberal mind does this make sense.

  10. “The NFL specifically, and football in general, has always unified our communities and families,”

    Well Bob, not anymore. If politics is going to be injected onto the field there will be division. The fault lies with those who started this. And ultimately the fans will decide the outcome.

    Or when they come to their senses and realize the bottom line is more important than siding with anti American NFL activists, they will be eaten, asked to resign, and sell the team.

  15. Maybe now that the Neanderthal Trump voters are leaving the NFL I won’t get beer spilled on me at games. Good riddance trumspters.

    from Cal right? Given the amount of people in the stadium, you will have the whole section to yourself. Do you actually think that all liberal could support an entire league? If so, then in a few years NFL teams will be drawing like the Charger and Rams…In other words. Liberal death to the NFL…

    The lefts Trump Derangment Syndrome. It’s their blind hate that allows the Progressives to pull them further left. They have absolutely no foresight of what this means for the future of the NFL…They are just happy to pile on Trump and blame him when this nonsense has ruined the league for 2 years….

  18. I just hope no one ever decides to protest all the blacks that kill each other. That would make too much sense and cause people to be accountable. This is why I don’t understand what they are protesting. The black community is not going to change.

