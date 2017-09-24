Bob McNair: Comments from President were “divisive and counterproductive”

Getty Images

More and more owners are responding to the comments from President Trump regarding anthem protests. And more and more of them are setting aside political leanings and responding to the remarks.

“The NFL specifically, and football in general, has always unified our communities and families,” Texans owner Bob McNair, a Republican, said in a statement released by the team. “The comments made by the President were divisive and counterproductive to what our country needs right now. I hope the reaction from our players results in positive action for our league, our communities and our country as a whole to make a positive difference in our society. Texans players are caring, intelligent men who do so much good, as was shown in the past month when our city was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. I have never been more proud of our players and our team than during this time. It was a display of what is truly possible when we all work together. We will continue to support our players to work together to promote the values of respect and unity.”

As the flood of statements continues, the shrinking group of owners who have yet to speak is becoming more and more conspicuous.