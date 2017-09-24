Brady on boos during anthem: I’ve got a lot of love for my teammates

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT
Before Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots to a comeback win over the Texans, he stood for the national anthem with one arm intertwined with wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and the other over his heart.

Brady was asked about that after the game and said his message was “there’s just a great love for my teammates.” Brady was also asked about the boos heard at Gillette Stadium as a number of his teammates took a knee during the anthem. Brady didn’t say whether he agreed with President Donald Trump’s feeling that kneeling is unacceptable and reiterated his strong feelings for his teammates when asked about those that took a knee.

“Like I said, I’ve got a lot of love for my teammates,” Brady said in comments distributed by the team. “I mean, we go through a lot together. There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears. I don’t think it’s easy to play this sport. I mean, there’s a lot of guys that sacrifice a lot. I think you have a lot of respect for the guys who play, not only your own teammates but guys you play against. I mean, without them, it’s not a great game. So, it’s like I said. I believe in all of us coming together.”

Well before the game on Sunday, Brady posted a picture of him and running back James White on Instagram. His caption of “Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work. #nflplayer” sent a similar message to the one he stuck to after the game.

25 responses to “Brady on boos during anthem: I’ve got a lot of love for my teammates

  10. Cheating, fraudulence, salary cap circumvention, stolen playbooks, electronic surveillance, deflation, tampering.

    Yeah right Tommy… you’re a real stand-up American.

  11. Can’t straddle on this one Tom. If you have real love for them you too should be willing to speak out about the inequality they face. You should also be disgusted by Trumps rhetoric. You don’t have to take. Knee during the anthem to support them. All I hear are crickets.

  12. Breaking News: Gisele Bündchen issues statement telling the world what Tom Brady really meant to say!

  13. I get a kick out of these people that say they are going to stop watching games… No you won’t

    Don’t bet on it. I can no longer watch any pre or post game show or highlight show, they’re all made for moron level IQ’s.
    I used to watch games other than the Patriots, that ended years ago.
    When Belichick and Brady hang it up, I’m out.

  14. craigkintexas says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:14 pm
    Sad when the Love of a game exceeds the love of fallen heros!

    ********
    I can’t even begin to tell you how i disagree with your deep thought. Our veteran’s fought for our country and the ideals behind it. They didn’t just fight for a symbol. I heard a veteran on the radio this morning say “…that while he didn’t agree with the silent protests, he fought and would fight again for the very right to have a peaceful protest, to make a stand, to stand up and voice an opinion.” It is foolish to think that by standing on a field, united, is in anyway a commentary and lack of love and respect for our veterans.

    Your thoughts are very simple. Look a little deeper.

  15. TheWizard says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:29 pm
    I get a kick out of these people that say they are going to stop watching games… No you won’t

    Don’t bet on it. I can no longer watch any pre or post game show or highlight show, they’re all made for moron level IQ’s.
    I used to watch games other than the Patriots, that ended years ago.
    When Belichick and Brady hang it up, I’m out.
    _______________

    Really? You’re cutting back on your football yet feel the need to comment on a football site? Sounds like somebody talking a big game and not backing it up. Please leave. The NFL doesn’t need you.

  16. TheWizard says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    I get a kick out of these people that say they are going to stop watching games… No you won’t

    Don’t bet on it. I can no longer watch any pre or post game show or highlight show, they’re all made for moron level IQ’s.
    I used to watch games other than the Patriots, that ended years ago.
    When Belichick and Brady hang it up, I’m out.
    ——
    It’s not every day I’ve read someone calling themselves a “moron.” Obviously you just did because for how many years have you been watching football?

  17. Jesus people! Some ignorant racists here. They are NOT against the flag, or the military you blind idiots. It’s about this country being EQUAL and eliminating police brutality and racial profiling. You all should just give up the nfl and get off this board you pompous hypocrites

  19. denverdude7 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:22 pm
    Cheating, fraudulence, salary cap circumvention, stolen playbooks, electronic surveillance, deflation, tampering.

    A Denver fan calling out a team for salary cap circumventing (not true)

    Oh, the irony!

  22. You people need to wake up these anthem protests have nothing to do with veterans it has to do with the police state that the USA has become black white or purple it doesn’t matter stop drinking the propagandists Kool aid we are not free in this country we imprison more people per capita than any country on earth and I’m a white guy from the mountains and not a liberal at all just educated

  25. derp363 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:56 pm
    Actually Tom, the FANS make it a great game. NOT the players. NOT your teammates————————

    Out of all of the simpleton, Trumptard supporting comments on here….this one just may be a bit more stupid than the rest. It’s close.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!