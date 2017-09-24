Broncos, Lions, Packers, Seahawks offer support for players speaking out

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT
A number of NFL teams and owners have offered statements this weekend in response to President Donald Trump’s calls for them to fire players who protest during the national anthem.

Some of the statements have taken direct issue with the President’s comments, including one from Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy. Murphy said it is “unfortunate” that President Trump chose to make “divisive and offensive statements about our players and the NFL.”

“We believe it is important to support any of our players who choose to peacefully express themselves with the hope of change for good. As Americans, we are fortunate to be able to speak openly and freely.”

Some other teams avoided direct criticism of the President’s comments while echoing Murphy’s comments about supporting their players when they speak out.

“As an organization, we could not be more proud, appreciative and grateful for our players. We’ll continue to support them and work together to advocate for values of respect, diversity and inclusion,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement complimenting their “tremendous commitment to raising awareness for important societal issues by using their platform in a positive way.”

“We fully support our players’ use of their freedom of speech and peaceful action to highlight the existing racial and other divides in our country. Our players completely respect the military and veterans of our country; however, they believe these issues need to come to the forefront,” Seahawks president Peter McLoughlin said.

“Our game has long provided a powerful platform for dialogue and positive change in many communities throughout our nation,” Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford said. “Thanks primarily to our players, the NFL also has been a unifying force in our country and impactful change has and hopefully will continue to be the result of peaceful expression, done so in order to highlight social injustices of all kind. Negative and disrespectful comments suggesting otherwise are contrary to the founding principles of our country, and we do not support those comments or opinions.”

3 responses to “Broncos, Lions, Packers, Seahawks offer support for players speaking out

  1. Please make note it was Joe Ellis,not John Elway,who made the Bronco’s statement.As a Denver resident I know Mr.Elway is way too invested with the Trump machine to step out of line.His absence of comment is deafening.

    I find is shameful!!

  2. The owners are scared crapless.

    They let this idiocy fester into now its second season, and now Trump talks about it.

    KABOOM

    Now players will further suspend their critical thinking and ‘feel’ their ego bruised and rally together in unity of their fellow player all about NOTHING.

    The owners are scared and back them, because otherwise the owners will be further under fire.

    We’d see more incidents like Kaepernick’s crazy girlfriend pretending that Bisciotti is a slave owner.

    We could see much more lawlessness among players doing whatever, whenever to the point of open rebellion against power structure of the NFL.

    The NFL also knows that the people who are against the protests now have another reason for them to ramp up their action, by not watching games, boycotting sponsors, etc, etc.

    The NFL circled its wagons, not about what is ‘right’, but around the shield and threw the president under the bus.

    All these owners keep talking about dialogues and positive change, except none of the players have been doing this. NONE. They have been putting their thumb in the eye of America, and creating a fantasy about it being all about race.

    How quick and how sternly these owners did this to Trump showcases many of them are absolutely scared and clueless about the situation. Not to mention how far up the ivory tower they are.

  3. Elitist owners who have no choice but to back their players. Who’s misguided?
    They will back their commissioner and players only to loose revenue and viewership.
    Take on the American Flag and those who fought and died for your country, go ahead and watch the powerful heartland stop watching.

