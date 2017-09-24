Bucs issue statement as DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans kneel during anthem

AP

Bucs wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans knelt during the national anthem. Evans had his hand over his heart while on a knee.

Shortly after kickoff, Bucs co-chairman Joel Glazer released a statement via Twitter:

“As we have stated previously, the Buccaneers recognize every individual’s constitutional right to freedom of speech, which is crucial to the American way of life that we cherish. We are equally committed to the principles of inclusivity and respect for differing points of view that should be afforded to all Americans.”

Last season before a game against the Bears, Evans sat on the sideline in silent protest after Donald Trump was elected president.

Jackson said beforehand, in a tweet, that he would make “a statement.”

“I definitely will be making a statement no disrespect to our military of service But we have to stick together as people !! Unity,” Jackson tweeted.