Bucs lose another defensive player as Lavonte David carted off

The Bucs added injury to their 34-17 loss to the Vikings, losing one defender after another. Though most returned, linebacker Lavonte David left on a cart.

David apparently has a left knee injury, according to Roy Cummings of Florida Football Insiders.

The Bucs also lost safety T.J. Ward (quad/hip) in the second half.

Tampa Bay began Sunday’s game with defensive tackle Chris Baker (flu), defensive end Jacquies Smith (flu) and cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) inactive.

They also had defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, defensive end Noah Spence, defensive end Robert Ayers, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and cornerback Ryan Smith out at various times with injuries.