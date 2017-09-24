Case Keenum makes strong case for NFC Offensive Player of Week in Vikings’ win

AP

Sam Bradford was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after the season opener. He missed his second consecutive game with a knee injury, and unlike last week, the Vikings didn’t miss him in a 34-17 victory over the Buccaneers.

Case Keenum made a strong case to win the award this week, with a career-high 369 yards passing. He completed 25-of-33 passes with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 142.1.

Stefon Diggs caught eight passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Adam Thielen added five receptions for 98 yards.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

The Vikings gained 494 yards in controlling the game from start to finish. The defense sacked Jameis Winston twice and intercepted him three times.

Winston finished 28-of-40 for 328 yards with two touchdowns and a 80.0 passer rating.