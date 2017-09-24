Case Keenum, Stefon Diggs having a field day against depleted Bucs defense

AP

The Vikings haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Sidney Rice in 2009. That’s the longest drought in the NFL.

At this rate, Minnesota won’t have one, but two 1,000-yard receivers this season.

After two games, Adam Thielen was third in the NFL with 201 receiving yards, putting him on pace for 1,600. He has four catches for 84 yards early in the second half against the Bucs.

Stefon Diggs, who had 120 receiving yards in the first two games, has eight catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns after the Vikings’ first drive of the second half.

It’s his six career 100-yard game.

The Vikings held a 28-3 lead after Diggs’ 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but the Bucs scored their first touchdown with 8:47 left in the third quarter to draw within 28-10.

Case Keenum is on pace to have his best career day, going 18-of-23 for 291 yards and three touchdowns for a perfect passer rating of 158.3. His career best for yards is the 350 he had against the Colts while playing for the Texans on Nov. 3, 2013.