Christopher Johnson linked arms with Jets players during national anthem

AP

Jets owner Woody Johnson is not in New Jersey for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and, unlike many other owners, he has not issued any statements in the wake of President Donald Trump’s call for NFL teams to fire players who protest during the playing of the national anthem.

The reason Johnson is not at the game is because he is currently serving as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom after being appointed to the position by President Trump. Johnson also supported the President’s campaign with a $1 million donation.

His brother Christopher is serving as the team’s acting owner and he was on the field for the anthem on Sunday. Johnson linked arms with Jets players while the song played and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross did the same with his players on the other side of the field.

Four Dolphins players — wide receiver Kenny Stills, tackle Laremy Tunsil, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Maurice Smith –took a knee during the anthem. Stills knelt during the anthem last season, but had not taken a knee during the first two Miami games this season.

UPDATE 1:42 p.m. ET: “It was an honor and a privilege to stand arm-in-arm unified with our players during today’s national anthem. We are very proud of our players and their strong commitment to work in our community to make a positive, constructive, and unifying impact,” Christopher Johnson said in a statement.