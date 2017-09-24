Coaches film doesn’t resolve interference call from Thursday night

Getty Images

Did 49ers receiver Trent Taylor push off on what would have been a first-down catch to advance a potential game-winning drive on Thursday night? The world may never know.

The coaches film posted at the league’s excellent Game Pass feature from the Rams-49ers game doesn’t provide any further insight into whether Taylor pushed Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman at the top of Taylor’s route. The shot from the sideline, like the only TV angle shown the other night, came from behind Robey-Coleman, blocking a view of Taylor’s arm. The end zone angle is too narrow, excluding the Taylor and Robey-Coleman interaction that did or didn’t result in interference.

Barring video showing a clear push from Taylor, it’s a call about which 49ers have every reason to be upset. And it seems there will never be video of a clear push. Which means that the 49ers apparently got robbed.