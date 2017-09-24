Colts beating down the Browns, 28-14 at halftime

AP

The Colts may have found themselves a quarterback, at least for the time being.

The Browns thought they had, but aren’t as far along in the process.

Jacoby Brissett has had a brilliant first half, as the Colts are up 28-14 at home.

After being picked up in a trade just before the opener and watching the first week, Brissett has thrown for 206 yards and a touchdown and run for two more.

On the other side, Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is just 10-of-21 for 121 yards, and a touchdown drive just before the half is the only thing keeping this one from getting out of hand.