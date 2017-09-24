Colts hang on to beat Browns for first win

AP

The Colts did enough in the first half to keep the Browns at arm’s length.

And the Browns didn’t do enough with the things at the end of their arms to give themselves a shot.

After quarterback Jacoby Brissett got them out to a huge lead, the Colts held on for a 31-28 win over the Browns.

The Colts (1-2) raced to a 28-7 edge in the second quarter, and then was able to take their foot off the gas, since the Browns (0-3) had bad hands.

DeShone Kizer played well at times, but there were at least eight dropped passes by his intended targets which torpedoed any progress he might have made. Kizer was 22-of-46 for 242 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brissett threw for a touchdown and ran for two in the first half, looking comfortable for a guy who arrived in Indy earlier this month, before starting out of desperation.