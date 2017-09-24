Darren Sproles to locker room; Eagles go up 7-0

Getty Images

The Eagles opened the game with a slew of injuries to their defensive backfield and a member of their offensive backfield got hurt early in the second quarter of their game against the Giants.

Running back Darren Sproles went to the locker room after being stopped for a short loss on his fourth carry of the afternoon. Sproles walked off the field and appeared to be holding his wrist as he made his way directly to the locker room.

The Eagles turned to LeGarrette Blount after Sproles went down and he had runs of 17 and eight yards to help move the ball into scoring position. It looked like he scored on a five-yard run a few plays later, but a review showed that Blount was down just outside the end zone.

Blount made it the rest of the way on the next snap for the first points of the afternoon for either team. It is his first touchdown of the year after scoring 18 times for the Patriots last season and he celebrated by rolling the ball at Giants safety Landon Collins, which earned Blount a 15-yard taunting penalty.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m. ET: Sproles is getting X-rays on his right wrist and the Eagles say he is questionable to return.