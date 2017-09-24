Deshaun Watson passes on question about Texans’ show of unity

AP

Deshaun Watson passed for 301 yards on 33 attempts against the Patriots, and then he passed once more in postgame interviews.

The Texans rookie quarterback wouldn’t talk about the team’s show of unity during the national anthem.

“I’m going to pass on that question,” Watson said, via postgame quotes distributed by the Patriots. “I’m going to stay away from that, all of that.”

The Texans, including head coach Bill O’Brien, locked arms during the national anthem. General Manager Rick Smith and vice chairman Cal McNair also did the same.

O’Brien said the Texans decided as a team what they were going to do pregame.

“As a team, we have to have unity,” cornerback Kareem Jackson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “For us to be able to show that today, for the world to see it, it means a lot. I thought it was huge for this team, for this organization, for America.”