DeShone Kizer: “I’m no son of a bitch”

Getty Images

On Friday, President Donald Trump said of players who don’t stand during the national anthem, “Get that son of a bitch off the field.” Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer said after Sunday’s game at Indianapolis, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, “I’m no son of a bitch.”

At least 20 Browns players took a knee during the national anthem, and Kizer said after the game that “it’s a tragedy” conversations like this are still happening.

A considerable throng of Browns players took a knee during the national anthem of a preseason game last month, prompting Hall of Famer Jim Brown to tell them, essentially, to knock it off. All players stood for the Week One anthem, which was preceded by a video in which multiple members of the team expressed their views regarding racial equality and equal justice.

Earlier in the day, owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam issued a statement calling the President’s remarks “misguided, uninformed, and divisive.”