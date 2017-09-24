Dolphins add fake punt to list of things not working for them on Sunday

AP

The Dolphins came into the Meadowlands as favorites on Sunday afternoon, but the Jets have been in control of the game for most of the afternoon.

They forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter and then sliced through the Miami defense on the way to a Bilal Powell touchdown run that extended the Jets’ lead to 17-0. The Dolphins were stuffed on three straight plays once again and lineup to punt when Adam Gase tried a little trickery in an attempt to find some momentum.

Punter Matt Haack tried to throw a pass to Leonte Carroo, but Jets defensive back Terrence Brooks was in close coverage and pulled the ball down for an interception that left the Jets with prime field position as they try to increase their lead.