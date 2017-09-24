Donald Trump Jr. takes a swipe at the NFL, too

They say football is family. Bashing the National Football League apparently is family, too.

Donald Trump Jr. has chimed in regarding the issue his father took to unprecedented heights two nights ago, with this message on Twitter posted within the last hour: “If only Roger Goodell cared as much about domestic abuse and traumatic brain injury as he does about disrespecting America.”

We definitely know that Goodell cares more about traumatic brain injury that Donald Trump Sr., who chided the league’s safety measures on Friday night, which somehow was only the second-most controversial thing he said.

“Today if you hit too hard — 15 yards!” Trump Sr. said at a rally in Alabama. “Throw him out of the game! They had that last week. I watched for a couple of minutes. Two guys, just really, beautiful tackle. Boom, 15 yards! The referee gets on television — his wife is sitting at home, she’s so proud of him. They’re ruining the game. They’re ruining the game. That’s what they want to do. They want to hit. They want to hit. It is hurting the game.”

Apart from the inconsistency between the concerns stated by Trump Jr. and the lamentations of Trump Sr., Trump Jr. twists the league’s respect for those who choose to peacefully protest into a blanket allegation that Goodell and the NFL are “disrespecting America.” These words will do nothing to undermine the solidarity that the NFL and its players have shown since being challenged by the President, and the comments likewise will do little to end the protests.

Which still could be what the Trumps want, since more protests will result in more criticism of those protesting, which will both rally the base and potentially distract everyone from issues that father and son would prefer the rest of us not be paying much attention to. Including but not limited to the ongoing work of a former FBI director whom the NFL hired three years ago to conduct an investigation in connection with the league’s supposed lack of concern regarding domestic abuse.

28 responses to "Donald Trump Jr. takes a swipe at the NFL, too

  1. Man. Those people are supposed to know better than this.

    Something tells my Donnie and his entire crew never really grew up around other kids who would “check” them from time to time … you know what I man?

  2. Trump has singlehandedly made these people disrespecting our country go from the offensive to the defensive. Once again, he wins.

  3. He is right! I don’t see anyone protesting wife beaters like zeke elliott being in the league or dwi offenders like jenkins! These guys are scum! low character and if not for football would be slinging dope on the streets or in prison

  4. Everyone who is going to stop going to games or boycott the NFL, see you later. You won’t be missed. The rest of us will live in a country where we can protest any way we want. Period.

  5. The problem with all of this is it’s all just getting so fatiguing. I dunno if pre NBC bought PFT would be talking so much about this stuff, and I don’t mean that in a political way, one way or the other.

  11. Junior dropped the boom on the NFL because he is absolutely right. Players spent more time today protesting Trump than they ever have protesting: CTE, domestic violence, gang violence, poverty, or hunger. Swell job NFL.

  13. Florio…if you’re attempting to make a lot of babies cry I believe you will succeed! As if the ridiculous right hasn’t cried enough today though…my oh my. Have we heard a lot of squealing.

  14. So the players in game at London knelt down for the American National Anthem and stood up and at attention for “God Save the Queen”!!! No, no disrespecting America. IDIOTS!!!!!

  16. The traitor speaks. Hey Jr, what really happened at your sit down with the Russians in June 2016? He actually met with the Russians in an attempt to circumvent America’s election. And he’s proud of himself. Unreal.

  17. Trump is a traitor to the nation, and as usual, flies distractions that his base gobbles up with a spoon.

    Listen, Trump, and understand. That Mueller is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are in prison.

  mazenblue says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:36 pm
    #40 Pat Tillman

    1 0 Rate This
    ——————————

    Sacrificed himself and what he had in order to preserve the rights Americans hold so dear, including the right to free speech and the right to protest. Soldiers sacrifice themselves for the USA, and it’s constitution and what it stands for, not a flag or an anthem.

    The flag and anthem are symbols, nothing more. The constitution is paramount to everything the US is about. The constitution is the United States. Perhaps people should worry more about standing up for it than worrying about someone taking a knee during the playing of a symbol?

  19. Does Roger Goodell seize any opportunity to direct attention away from CTE, domestic abuse, etc. rather than dealing with what’s important? Absolutely. Luckily, he’s not our President. He only has to answer to 32 people… not a nation.

  20. Well,when Trump was campaigning he said he was a “uniter” and it looks like that’s true. He single-handedly has united players, coaches and owners in the NFL. Heck he even managed to get Robert Kraft to unite with Roger Goodell. Let that sink in for a moment.

  21. So at what point does the protesting end then? When black people don’t “feel oppressed” any longer? And who will be the judge of that?

  sphincterorleaveher says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm
    Trump is a traitor to the nation, and as usual, flies distractions that his base gobbles up with a spoon.

    Listen, Trump, and understand. That Mueller is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are in prison.

    Idiot

  24. Well,when Trump was campaigning he said he was a “uniter” and it looks like that’s true. He single-handedly has united players, coaches and owners in the NFL. Heck he even managed to get Robert Kraft to unite with Roger Goodell. Let that sink in for a moment.

    You may be under estimating how many people agree with Trump right now. Not that I wish Trump got involved, but all he did was say what most of us are thinking.

  25. Trump supporters are getting their feelings hurt over people kneeling during something that is nothing but a paid marketing/recruitment campaign started by the Department of Defense in 2009. Guys, standing for the anthem isn’t even “a thing”. It’s a paid marketing campaign by the Department of Defense! Don’t get your feelings so hurt by it, right wing snowflakes.

  mazenblue says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:36 pm
    #40 Pat Tillman

    —————

    #1 Pat Tillman wasn’t a draft dodger like trump.
    #2 He was killed by friendly fire…what was it that trump said about McCain being a POW??
    #3 He was fearless, known for standing up for the little guy, full of honor and integrity. Something tells me trumps bullish attitude and female genital grabbing probably wouldn’t have gone over well with him.

  27. President Trump should tweet he loves men who beat women and thinks Goodell is doing an amazing job. Then the snowflakes will do what they always do and try to change whatever they think Trump likes. Those are protests I could get behind.

