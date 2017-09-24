Donald Trump Jr. takes a swipe at the NFL, too

Getty Images

They say football is family. Bashing the National Football League apparently is family, too.

Donald Trump Jr. has chimed in regarding the issue his father took to unprecedented heights two nights ago, with this message on Twitter posted within the last hour: “If only Roger Goodell cared as much about domestic abuse and traumatic brain injury as he does about disrespecting America.”

We definitely know that Goodell cares more about traumatic brain injury that Donald Trump Sr., who chided the league’s safety measures on Friday night, which somehow was only the second-most controversial thing he said.

“Today if you hit too hard — 15 yards!” Trump Sr. said at a rally in Alabama. “Throw him out of the game! They had that last week. I watched for a couple of minutes. Two guys, just really, beautiful tackle. Boom, 15 yards! The referee gets on television — his wife is sitting at home, she’s so proud of him. They’re ruining the game. They’re ruining the game. That’s what they want to do. They want to hit. They want to hit. It is hurting the game.”

Apart from the inconsistency between the concerns stated by Trump Jr. and the lamentations of Trump Sr., Trump Jr. twists the league’s respect for those who choose to peacefully protest into a blanket allegation that Goodell and the NFL are “disrespecting America.” These words will do nothing to undermine the solidarity that the NFL and its players have shown since being challenged by the President, and the comments likewise will do little to end the protests.

Which still could be what the Trumps want, since more protests will result in more criticism of those protesting, which will both rally the base and potentially distract everyone from issues that father and son would prefer the rest of us not be paying much attention to. Including but not limited to the ongoing work of a former FBI director whom the NFL hired three years ago to conduct an investigation in connection with the league’s supposed lack of concern regarding domestic abuse.