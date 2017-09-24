Dont’a Hightower, Eric Rowe, Marcus Cannon out for Patriots

Getty Images

Cornerback Malcolm Butler was not in the starting lineup against the Saints last weekend, but it looks like he’ll be back this Sunday.

Eric Rowe got the start across from Stephon Gilmore last week, but he is inactive for the matchup with the Texans. Rowe was listed as questionable with the groin injury he suffered last Sunday.

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower is also out for the Patriots. It’s the second straight week that New England will be playing without Hightower, who left the season-opening loss to the Chiefs with the injury and was also listed as questionable.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon is another starter out for the Patriots this weekend. Cannon was listed on the injury report with both a concussion and an ankle issue. Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle are both active at tackle along with Nate Solder.