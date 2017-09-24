Eddie Lacy, Jimmy Graham are active for Seahawks

Getty Images

Running back Eddie Lacy and tight end Jimmy Graham are active for the Seahawks.

Graham was questionable with an ankle injury. Lacy was inactive last week, costing him a $62,500 bonus he receives for each game he’s active.

However, the Seahawks will not have Mark Glowinski, who started at right guard the first two games. Oday Aboushi will start at right guard against the Titans.

In addition to Glowinski, running back J.D McKissic, cornerback Neiko Thorpe (ankle), safety Tedric Thompson, linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), guard Jordan Roos and offensive tackle Isaiah Battle are inactive for the Seahawks.

The Titans inactives are: cornerback Kalan Reed, safety Johnathan Cyprien, linebacker Josh Carraway, linebacker Nate Palmer, offensive lineman Corey Levin, wide receiver Corey Davis, defensive tackle Karl Klug.