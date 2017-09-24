Fines aren’t expected for players who stayed in the locker room for anthem

Getty Images

Three teams (minus one player) and at least one player remained in the locker room during the national anthem on Sunday. While technically an act for which players can be fined in the discretion of the league, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the league is not expected to fine players who stayed inside.

The final decision as to whether the Steelers (but not tackle Alejandro Villanueva), the Seahawks, the Titans, and Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers will be fined will be made by the league’s football operations department. Given these unique circumstances, the league apparently realizes that imposing fines would serve only to create more problems.

The situation could become more problematic if the decision to stay in the locker room becomes a trend. At some point, the league will have to either draw a line or rescind the rule, allowing teams and players to remaining inside during the anthem whenever and wherever they choose.