Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
Three teams (minus one player) and at least one player remained in the locker room during the national anthem on Sunday. While technically an act for which players can be fined in the discretion of the league, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the league is not expected to fine players who stayed inside.

The final decision as to whether the Steelers (but not tackle Alejandro Villanueva), the Seahawks, the Titans, and Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers will be fined will be made by the league’s football operations department. Given these unique circumstances, the league apparently realizes that imposing fines would serve only to create more problems.

The situation could become more problematic if the decision to stay in the locker room becomes a trend. At some point, the league will have to either draw a line or rescind the rule, allowing teams and players to remaining inside during the anthem whenever and wherever they choose.

43 responses to “Fines aren’t expected for players who stayed in the locker room for anthem

  5. I dont know about you guys, but every time before i log in to work the National Anthem is played. As i stand in my suit at attention, im thinking about how great this Monday will be and what i will be doing for lunch. I also wonder if somebody started to make coffee. Once the anthem ends, i log in and start checking my emails. Sounds ridiclous right? So does haveing the anthem played before every single game.

  7. I didnt watch any games today. And it was specifically because of this. NFL execs better wake up and grow a pair. This isnt going away anytime soon with all of the “victim mentality” nonsense.

  8. Course not. NFL only fines you if you were cleats honoring 9/11 victims or for charity. Or if you want to wear a decal honoring police officers. But they’ll tell you its all about uniting us or their community. Their history shows its BS.

  9. Why not fine then and donate the money to their cause(s)? Act like you do care about something rather the griping about it and expect others to do the work.

  11. With all the hand holding and Kumbaya singing that went on since the President went off I think we can rest fairly well assured there will be no fines. It’s unfortunate the President couldn’t have made his point in a way more befitting the dignity of his office but even more unfortunate the league & player rose to the bait. Neither ‘side’ exactly covered themselves in glory here.

  13. I haven’t looked real hard but I think the teams that protested the most also lost. Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Broncos & Bucs. Little more attention on your real job please.

  14. Just wait until the advertisers, demand their money back due to crap ratings. The networks will squeal and the NFL and broadcaster lawyers are going to have a fine time.

  16. I DIDNT watch ONE game today! not even highlights! WHOS WITH ME!
    DONE with politics in sports! ALL that is going on is that we are CREATING a Divided AMRICA!
    Tired of this CRAP! Tired of black and white. Tired of black thinking they have it harder then whites, mexicans, arabs,
    pinks, yellows, rainbows!! Stop living life as a color period! Just do better for yourself and family.! No one GIVES you a dammn! You go out and EARN it! You go out and WORK for it! You DONT wear PIG socks and kneel!
    STOP creating HATE among people. DO BETTER FOR YOU and YOUR PEOPLE! OUr last president was black, 80 percent of SPORTS is black! Some of our best Actors and Actress and singers are BLACK! Where are you oppressed????
    ONLY YOU can change where YOU end up or are going to be in LIFE, REGARDLESS of COLOR!!!!!!!!!!!!

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Clearly you’re an entitled millennial who has no clue.

  18. “Not for Profit” status…needs to be seriously evaluated. This ain’t gonna work out well for you Roger. Let’s get you on the stand to testify on CTE while we’re at it.

    Roger……you’ve lost control of your league…….It’s a slow motion train wreck…..and we’re all watching….

  19. Surprise – bye bye NFL. After today the NFL will never be the same. Boycott advertisers… The liberal owners will get what they deserve. Lost profits. We have had enough!

  20. So, Goodell? You gonna let this madness go on all season? Your apathy towards players hijacking the game with their political antics is destroying the league more than any BS investigations or rules changes.

  21. Well I’ll be working with the Active Miliitary, Guard, Reserves, VA, VFW and American Legion to ensure our Color Guards will never be subjected to this dishonor again.

  22. See y’all bigots later. Why are you still commenting if you’re not watching? Congrats Kap you’ve exposed a lot of racism.

  23. skawh says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:07 pm
    Good move. Both the Seahawks and Titans entire teams “stayed inside.” Good on them!
    _________________________________________

    Good on them? Hiding is good? That’s not taking a stand, it’s cowardly avoiding one.

  24. If you are a HUMAN that still doesn’t understand what is going on and still think people are out to disrespect vets and the flag I feel sorry for not only YOU but your offspring.

    Amazing what I see when I scroll through these comments…and this is coming from an average white man.

  25. 19dead2 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    How did the Steelers and Seahawks do? Oh they lost. Ouch
    ——-
    The Titans stayed inside – And won. So much for your bad kharma theory!

  27. 49er hopeful says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:16 pm
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Clearly you’re an entitled millennial who has no clue.

    ————————————————————————-

    Yes i am an older millenial, who also served for this country and continue to do so on the civlian side. How about you old man?

  28. See y’all bigots later. Why are you still commenting if you’re not watching? Congrats Kap you’ve exposed a lot of racism.

    ++++++++++

    Comments like this are causing the situation to get worse. How did Kaep expose racism? No one is talking about his “cause”. All we talk about is kneeling. If anything he’s created a polarizing issue that has caused a bigger divide between patriotism and activism. Well done protesters…
    I wish only intelligent people would comment on these forums….

  30. I don’t even live in America and find all of these politics taking the front page of the sport annoying. Only would a country where these guys get free education to an elite college school and get paid millions of dollars results in them feeling oppressed. Should just ship them off to the middle east under sharia law and see how great life is.

  32. Keep the players in the tunnels prior to the national anthem.

    That way people can reflect on what the anthem means to them and not someone else. As it is now the anthem isnt a time to embrace ones patriotism but judges others.

    There is a reason why the anthem gets coverage now and previously was skipped in games other then select primetime games, that is because the anthem has become a spectacle.

    ===========================

    I agree with you to a point: As a retired police officer, I think Kaepernick is a dimwit who became famous by accident. The NFL for not allowing the decals on the Cowboy’s helmets is hypocritical. My dad (white) grew up without a bed and worked from age 9 to eat. His first bed was a cot in the Army. He became a VP of a fortune 100 company.

    What I disagree with, is some people can’t get ahead because of social injustice. I’m not talking about ‘not hiring a black man’ etc, I’m talking about education. My partner and I removed a black kid for Social Services (Child Welfare, whatever they call it today) and the class was being taught in Spanish. 1/3rd of the class was black but the teacher didn’t speak English. I knew right then and there, as a young cop in the worst neighborhood in America, that some kids just don’t have a chance.Ssome do persist and make it. Some not very far, though.

  36. So what is the endgame here? If the protest is social injustice, as we know that won’t be solved in the near future despite many good efforts and well-meaning people, will teams just continue not to stand for the anthem? And will teams be divided soon by those who want to stand and those who want to kneel (or just not even show up)?
    And if teams all start to stand for the anthem, will the players be called out for quitting on their protest? And if they don’t stop protesting, does that mean the anthem becomes just a tradition for the fans while the players sit in their respective locker rooms?

    This is all so bizarre, and amusingly enough it will lead to absolutely nothing new. My guess is the government may give a cursory glance at this reality TV show, issue some empty words, propose some act that will do absolutely nothing, and on we go.

    If you want real change, how about having American values defined? Let’s have a clear single-culture message of tolerance for all backgrounds and cultures that aren’t hurtful to others, value education, support men and women who fulfill their parental duties, respect teachers, and not look down on anyone who has a job/career regardless of what that job/career might be. We have too many mixed messages, we seem to fear stating our moral values because we might be asked to live up to them, we dismiss bad behavior by saying, “To each their own,” and we don’t teach our kids to be respectful of those who can help them succeed (whether that be their very own parents, their coaches, or their teachers).

  38. Cmoney49 49 says:

    See y’all bigots later.
    ===============================================

    And this is why, in 8 years, democrats have lost over 1000 state legislature seats, 15 governorships, the house, the senate and the oval office. You call conservatives names. We vote.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Clearly you’re an entitled millennial who has no clue.

    ————————————————————————-

    Yes i am an older millenial, who also served for this country and continue to do so on the civlian side. How about you old man?

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    No,I did not serve but it’s because of my tremendous amount of respect for those that did/do that I will always stand and put my hand over my heart WHEREVER the anthem is played. Those lyrics send chills down my spine because I think of what it must have been like fighting for our country. My love of country and the people who defend it will always have me standing.

  40. Just heard a lifetime Steelers fan say they’re now a Cowboys fan as Jones is the only owner to make a stand.

  41. If you want to make a difference you fight city hall by showing up and speaking your mind. Hiding in a locker room is a cowardly way to protest. How can anyone know what you are protesting if you stay home and don’t show up? But it’s each players right to express their freedom of speech anyway legally they want.

    I would prefer players stand together arm in arm or even kneeling is fine. We kneel to God and that’s ok.

    What Trump said was disgraceful as he insulted the players by calling them a name and criticized them for protesting.

    Now what I don’t agree with is colored people claiming racial discrimination is solely against colored people. There is discrimination against all people white, black, Hispanic, etc. there are social injustices against all types of people and that is what we should be trying to improve.

  42. roseann894 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:45 pm
    What’s worse? Sitting for the national anthem or crapping all over the institution of the US presidency?
    ________________________________________

    That type of choice is what was foisted on the electorate this past November. How did that work for your smarminess?

  43. kmartin173 says:

    Just heard a lifetime Steelers fan say they’re now a Cowboys fan as Jones is the only owner to make a stand.
    ========================================================

    Yeah, PFT was quick to report on the owners who bashed Trump as soon as they talked, but not a peep yet on what Jerry said a couple of hours ago.

