Geronimo! Big pass to Allison helps Packers to OT win

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT
AP

Aaron Rodgers has the first overtime win of his NFL career.

Including the playoffs, Rodgers lost the first seven times his teams were extended to an extra period but they came out on top against the Bengals at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Rodgers hit Geronimo Allison for a 73-yard gain on third-and-10 and Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal two plays later to make the Packers 27-24 winners.

Crosby’s field goal capped a comeback from 21-7 down at halftime for the Packers and allowed them to take home a win on a day when they had their issues on both sides of the ball. The Bengals sacked Rodgers six times and William Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown while the Packers defense gave up nearly 200 yards to a Bengals team that didn’t score a touchdown in the first two weeks.

The defense tightened up in the second half, however, and Rodgers was able to find enough time to throw a pair of touchdowns. The second went to Jordy Nelson with 17 seconds left to play and sent the game to overtime. The Bengals had the ball first, but Packers rookie safety Josh Jones continued a strong game by stuffing tight end Tyler Kroft short of the sticks on third down to force a punt.

Rodgers and Allison took care of business from there and the Packers are now 2-1 on the season. They have a lot of injuries, including both tackles, Mike Daniels and Randall Cobb, and a short week with the Bears on the schedule this Thursday.

On the other side, the Bengals offense looked a lot better than they did in the first two weeks of the season in the first half and they kept A.J. Green involved with 10 catches. They couldn’t sustain drives in the second half, though, and Jones had a key sack to force Randy Bullock into a 48-yard field goal that he missed in the third quarter.

They got strong games from a pair of rookies — Joe Mixon had 101 yards from scrimmage and Carl Lawson had 2.5 sacks while constantly providing pressure off the edge — so there’s something to build on. Encouraging signs or not, the Bengals lost and that might wind up as a foundation for future seasons as they are now 0-3 in 2017.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “Geronimo! Big pass to Allison helps Packers to OT win

  1. The 3rd place team in the NFC north squeaked a lucky win against the bengals.

    Let that set in…they needed luck against an Andy dalton led bengals.

  6. That team will never win any meaningful game with that coach and QB. Lewis is a poor man’s Marty Shottenheimer, and Dalton can’t see the field.

  10. Define luck Contra…..it was a gutsy performance by an undermanned Packer team to take that game from the Bengals in the second half. Tough loss for the Bengals and their fans…they played well.

  11. Win or lose, Andy Dalton will stand there clenching the shoulder pads around the neck while making sure his hair is perfect.

  13. ringheadcrusher says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:59 pm
    Man, this GB team is a sorry lot. I just watched a WHITE QB throw a touchdown pass to a WHIT WR, and then they sent out a WHITE kicker to end the game.

    RACISTS!!
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Congratulations. Of all the really stupid commentary we’ve seen today, yours is the absolute stupidest.

  14. Strong comeback win for a team decimated by injuries. The Packers showed a lot of heart tonight. Gotta do something a out that line before Rodgers gets injured. Not good. On the bright side, our first two draft picks this year seem to be performing very well.

  15. Thank the Lord contra was here to tell us how terrible we are. Same record as his team but apparently that doesn’t matter. He will shut up after week six I imagine though.

  16. I would rather be lucky than good. Injuries are never an excuse but the Packers are decimated with some of their biggest contributors and still found a way to win. It helps to have a clutch kicker, 27 yarder today, a 52 yard winner in the playoff vs. the Cowboys last year.

  21. That was funny seeing Rodgers having to tell the crowd they needed to quiet down at that point in the game because the Packers fans had no clue they needed to be quiet then themselves.

    Packer fans providing the yucks today.

  22. Tough loss for the Bengals and their fans…they played well.

    The part I saw, late in the fourth and OT, they played like crap.

  24. And you’re not at all concerned that it went down to the wire and you needed overtime to beat one of the worst teams in the league?

  25. Cheeseisfattening, what was really funny was watching the bears beatdown a team that just beat yours by 17 pts.

  28. Great win. Decimated by injuries, third string tackles learning on the job and the mainstay of the defense Mike Daniels out another week, yet the Packers rallied for a key home win in overtime. As always the skoltrolls yap on every Packers thread but we like this team’s grit and love their chances going forward as they recover key players. Jones and King are promising young players, Brooks and Bennett beginning to acclimate. And then of course Aaron Rodgers – we know how spoiled we are and don’t take it for granted. Go Pack Go!!!

  31. I like seeing you purples here, spitting your vitriol. It shows me your enjoyment of a big Vikings win today was very short-lived… because as usual, the Packers and Packer fans are first and foremost in your minds.

    You still can’t make us love you.

  35. I love it. All the Packers haters buried them in the first half and the Packers were really up against it playing so many backups. But Aaron Rodgers made them eat crow again and showed why he’s one of the best QB’s of all time. He took a beating but kept fighting and brought the Packers back for a big win.
    They have to come right back on Thursday night and play so he might not have all his guys again. But as long as the Packers have him, they have a chance to win any game against anyone.
    So keep on hating Aaron Rodgers and then get your hopes crushed again as he beats your team.

  36. Ah heck, I took a break from listening to all the Patriots haters having a hissy fit and instead all I find are Packers haters having a hissy fit.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!