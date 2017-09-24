Giants score twice in less than two minutes to tie Eagles

Getty Images

The Giants needed more than 11 quarters to score their first two touchdowns of the season, but they needed less than two minutes to score their third.

Odell Beckham caught his second touchdown pass of the game shortly after getting the Giants on the board in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Eagles and Aldrick Rosas‘ extra point tied the score at 14 with just under 11 minutes left to play.

Beckham was covered well by Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills, but was able to hold onto the ball with one hand as he went out of bounds. He did not reprise his urinating dog celebration from the first touchdown, choosing to raise a fist and avoid a penalty this time.

The Giants were able to put up another score so quickly with the help of a big play from safety Landon Collins. He knocked the ball loose from tight end Zach Ertz and Giants corner Eli Apple recovered to set the Giants up at the Eagles’ 33-yard-line.