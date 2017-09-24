Jacoby Brissett gives Colts early lead on the Browns

AP

Jacoby Brissett looks reasonably comfortable for a guy who has been on hand for a month. Maybe quarterbacks can succeed in a system that wasn’t designed specifically for them.

The Colts quarterback just capped a solid drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, giving them a 7-0 lead over the Browns.

Brissett is an efficient 5-of-7 for 78 yards passing through the first quarter, and his mobility at least gives the Colts a chance to move the ball.

The Colts defense has also looked reasonably competent, forcing the Browns to punt on their first three drives.